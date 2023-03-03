Syrian pilgrim dies after reaching Makkah on bicycle from Germany

53-year-old Ghazi Jassim Shehadeh, began his journey on October 22, 2022, from Hamburg, Germany, to Makkah in Saudi Arabia.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd March 2023 6:38 pm IST
Syrian pilgrim dies after reaching Makkah on bicycle from Germany
53-year-old Ghazi Jassim Shehadeh (Photo: Twitter)

Riyadh: A heart-wrenching story, Syrian pilgrim who travelled from Germany to Makkah Al-Mukarramah on a bicycle to perform the Umrah pilgrimage died after reaching Makkah, while he was in the Ihram clothes, after suffering a sudden heart attack.

53-year-old Ghazi Jassim Shehadeh, the resident of Germany and a native of Homs, Syria, completed his journey to the Grand Mosque of Makkah after 73 days.

He began his journey on October 22, 2022, from Hamburg, Germany, to Makkah in Saudi Arabia, but he passed away on Friday, February 17, which coincided with the night of Isra and Mi’raj.

Shehadeh was buried in Makkah after funeral prayers at the Grand Mosque.

Also Read
Indian nurse honoured with DAISY award in Riyadh

During his journey, Shehadeh passed through several countries, including Austria and then Italy, using a vehicle attached to his bicycle, to reach Cairo on February 4, then he continued walking towards the Red Sea until he reached the coast of Safaga, from which he set out to Makkah.

Shehadeh’s journey has received widespread attention and admiration, with many expressing grief over his death.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd March 2023 6:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button