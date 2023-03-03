Indian nurse honoured with DAISY award in Riyadh

Jeddah: Laxmi Rachamallu, a head nurse in a top hospital in Saudi Arabia, was honoured with the prestigious DAISY award.

Laxmi, who works as head nurse in the emergency section at King Fahad Medical City (KFMC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was recently honoured with the most coveted award in the global nursing field.

KFMC is a leading medical facility in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh with 1200 beds and 500,000 outpatients annually.

Nurse played important role during pandemic in Saudi Arabia

Laxmi is known as a caregiver and helps many patients on humanitarian grounds beyond her limits. She had played an important role during the COVID-19 crisis where one Canadian patient who had spent 33 days in ICU had recommended her name for the award following her impressive care.

Laxmi has been in Saudi Arabia for the last seventeen years and prior to that she worked at Hyderabad’s Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The native of the Kadapa district works in Saudi Arabia and plans to establish a charitable hospital in her hometown for the poor along with her US-based cousins to serve the needy poor.

DAISY award

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day.

Daisy Foundation, a non-profit organization has created it in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died from complications of an auto-immune disease at the age of 33.

It is given out to nurses who are nominated by patients, families, and colleagues for the exceptional care they provide.

The recipients of the award receive a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, and a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled “A Healer’s Touch.”