Egyptian police seize nearly 2,000 ancient Roman-era coins

The investigation revealed that the individuals obtained the relics through excavation works they carried out in a mountainous area in Egypt.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 15th October 2024 1:27 pm IST
Ancient Roman-era coins

Egyptian police seized 1,945 ancient silver and bronze coins dating back to the Roman Period of Egyptian history, which extended from 30 BC to 395 AD, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The police arrested two suspects who confessed to their intention to sell the coins on Monday, reports Xinhua, quoting the ministry statement.

Also Read
Dubai: Global Village season 29 opening date, ticket prices, timings & more

The investigation revealed that the individuals obtained the relics through excavation works they carried out in a mountainous area in Egypt.

Home to one of the world’s oldest civilisations, Egypt has long been confronted with the issue of illegal trade in antiquities.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 15th October 2024 1:27 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button