Egypt’s Grand Mufti rejects IUMS fatwa urging war against Israel

Egypt’s Grand Mufti, Nazir Ayyad, has firmly rejected a fatwa issued by the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), which declared armed jihad against Israeli forces a religious duty for every able-bodied Muslim.

The fatwa, which shared on Friday, April 4, via IUMS Secretary-General Ali Al-Qaradaghi on X, has sparked debate across the Muslim world.

In a statement on X on Monday, April 7, Ayyad said that “the Egyptian Dar al-Iftaa has reviewed recent calls for armed jihad against the Israeli occupation by every Muslim, and calls on Islamic countries to immediately intervene militarily and impose a counter-blockade.”

In the first clause, the Egyptian Dar al-Ifta affirmed that “jihad is a precise legal concept with clear and defined conditions, pillars, and objectives in the Sharia. No single entity or group has the right to issue fatwas on these delicate and sensitive matters, in a manner that contravenes the principles of Sharia and its higher objectives, and that endangers the security of societies and the stability of Islamic countries.”

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم



اطلعت دار الإفتاء المصرية على ما صدر مؤخرًا من دعوات تدعو إلى وجوب الجهاد المسلح على كل مسلم ضد الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، وتطالب الدول الإسلامية بتدخل عسكري فوري وفرض حصار مضاد.

وفي إطار مسؤوليتنا الشرعية، وبناءً على قواعد الفقه وأصول الشريعة الإسلامية، تؤكد… — مفتي جمهورية مصر العربية (@Egypt_Mufti) April 7, 2025

The second clause stressed that supporting the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights is a legal, humanitarian, and moral duty—but this support must align with their best interests, not be used to advance particular agendas or reckless actions that lead to more harm and suffering for them.

The third clause emphasises that only a legitimate state or political leadership has the authority to declare jihad or wage war, not unofficial groups or individuals. It cautions that urging people to defy their governments leads to chaos and disorder, which is prohibited in Islam.

The fourth clause warns that calling for jihad without considering the nation’s circumstances is irresponsible and goes against Islamic principles, which prioritise caution, public interest, and avoiding harm.

The fifth and sixth clauses emphasise that, in Islamic law, those who call for jihad should lead by example, following the Prophet’s practice, rather than inciting others and avoiding responsibility. They also stress that efforts should focus on de-escalation and preventing displacement, not reckless actions that worsen the Palestinian crisis.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians during its ongoing war on Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. After the ceasefire concluded on March 18, Israeli forces resumed military operations, killing an additional 1,449 Palestinians and injuring 3,647—most of them women and children.