Islamic scholars issue fatwa calling for war against Israel

The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), via its Ijtihad and Fatwa Committee, has issued a fatwa calling for jihad (war) against Israel, urging Muslim nations and communities worldwide to mobilise in support of the Palestinian cause—including through military intervention.

The fatwa, shared by IUMS Secretary-General Ali AlQaradaghi on X on Friday evening, April 4, declares armed jihad against the Israeli force a religious obligation for every able Muslim. It stresses that this duty applies across the entire Islamic world.

The fatwa further stressed the religious obligation to support Palestinian resistance militarily, financially, politically, and legally. It called for the urgent formation of an Islamic military alliance to defend the ummah and deter future aggression, describing such an alliance as essential.

لجنة الاجتهاد والفتوى بالاتحاد العالمي لعلماء المسلمين تصدر فتوى في نازلة استمرار العدوان على غزة ونقض الهدنة، أهم ما تضمنته ما يلي:



1️⃣ وجوب الجهاد بالسلاح ضد الاحتلال في فلسطين على كل مسلم مستطيع في العالم الإسلامي.



2️⃣ وجوب التدخل العسكري الفوري من الدول العربية والإسلامية.… — د. علي القره داغي (@Ali_AlQaradaghi) April 4, 2025

In addition, the fatwa:

Prohibits normalisation of relations with Israel

Bans the supply of oil and gas to the occupying state

Calls for a review of all existing peace treaties with Israel

Urges a global boycott of Israeli goods and businesses

Encourages diplomatic pressure, including the withdrawal of ambassadors and the imposition of political sanctions on Israel and its allies.

It also underscored the importance of financial jihad to support civilians in Gaza and demanded the urgent opening of border crossings to facilitate humanitarian aid.

The committee appealed to Muslim communities in the United States to pressure the US government to honour its election pledges, calling for an end to the aggression and a push toward regional peace.

The IUMS concluded the fatwa with a call for global Muslim unity, continued prayers for Gaza, and increased support for organizations and individuals showing solidarity with Palestine.

According to Gaza’s health authorities, the death toll from the US-backed Israeli campaign has surpassed 50,609, with over 115,000 injured. Since mid-March alone, 1,249 Palestinians have been killed during the most recent escalation of the conflict.