Eid 2025: How Farshi Salwar is making its mark in Hyderabad

Unless you have been living under a rock, you might have come across at least one Instagram reel talking about Farshi Salwar during your doomscrolling routine. It is the internet’s latest obsession with influencers, designers and actors alike, showcasing this dramatic floor-length silhouette. The trend, which can be partly credited to Anmol Baloch‘s stunning outfits in the Pakistani drama Iqtidar, has reignited interest in this once-forgotten design.

Originally, a staple of Mughal-era fashion, Farshi Salwar was favoured by royal and aristocratic women in 18th-century Uttar Pradesh. It was a symbol of grandeur and was often paired with an intricately embroidered kurta and a flowing dupatta. It derives its name from the Persian word farsh which means floor, a nod to its signature floor-sweeping flare. Though it eventually faded from daily wear, the Farshi Salwar remained an essential part of bridal trousseau, classical dance costumes and cultural ensembles.

Now, centuries later, it has made a grand comeback by becoming the latest obsession in South Asian fashion. But how well is this trend doing in Hyderabad? Siasat.com finds out.

The hype is real, but not in stores

To a lot of customers’ surprise, finding a readymade Farshi Salwar suit in Hyderabad is not very easy. Unlike other festive wear trends that quickly make their way to store shelves, most major retailers have chosen not to stock the sets.

“And you will not find them on store shelves, anytime soon,” says Rabia, a Hyderabad-based fashion designer and founder of Tarz by Rabia boutique located in Old City. Despite the growing demand, she believes retailers are hesitant to stock Farshi Salwars as ready-to-wear pieces. “This is just a trend, or as the fashion industry calls it, a ‘fad’,” she explains, “Right now, everyone in Hyderabad wants to wear it because of the viral reels coming out of Pakistan but beyond Eid 2025, it won’t be a common choice.”

Rabia has received a significant number of stitching and made-to-order requests for Farshi Salwars, but she remains sceptical about its long-term appeal. “If you ask store owners, they will tell you- it is not a wise decision to invest in bulk readymade sets because customers won’t be looking for them after this Eid,” she tells Siasat.com.

Nayab Luxe by Bushra Ahmed has also received a high number of customized Farshi Salwar orders from Hyderabad for Eid. She believes its exclusivity is driving the trend, “We chose to do made-to-order instead of ready-to-wear because each customer has a unique preference”.

Unlike mass-produced festive wear, these sets are tailored to individual tastes. “Teens are opting for plain designs because they are more affordable, while women in their 20s are preferring semi-embellished styles. We have also had requests for mother-daughter duo sets and some customers are choosing heavily embellished pieces for special occasions.”

Is Farshi Salwar just a trend in Hyderabad?

With its recent resurgence, Farshi Salwar has certainly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts in the city. But is it here to stay?

According to Rabia, the trend is unlikely to have a lasting impact beyond the current festive season. “After Eid, wedding season will take over and people will return to traditional Hyderabadi silhouettes like Khada Dupatta, Sharara, Gharara and more,” she says. She believes the hype is largely driven by social media and once the initial excitement fades, demand for it will likely decline.