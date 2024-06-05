Eid Al Adha 2024: Abu Dhabi urges residents to use approved slaughterhouses

As Eid Al Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice is around the corner, Abu Dhabi City Municipality is urging residents to prioritise the preparation of sacrificial animals at the city’s slaughterhouses.
In a statement on X on Wednesday, June 5, the municipality said that the city slaughterhouses are equipped according to the highest international standards, providing a safe and hygienic environment for the ritual slaughter of animals.
The municipality emphasizes the importance of avoiding random slaughtering practices or dealing with itinerant butchers.
This initiative aims to strengthen the biosecurity system and uphold public health standards by preventing the risk of diseases that are common to both humans and animals.
This year, Abu Dhabi City Municipality has increased its slaughterhouse capacity to accommodate 37,000 sacrifices and carcasses, and strengthened its workforce by increasing butchers, maintenance crews, and personnel handling meat distribution.
The municipality plans to operate slaughterhouses from 6 am to 5 pm daily, extending hours to 11 and a half hours to meet increased demand during the festive season, which is expected to start on June 15.