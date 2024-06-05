Pakistani actress Saboor Aly honoured with UAE Golden Visa

Renowned Pakistani actress Saboor Aly is the latest celebrity to be honoured with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Golden Visa.

Twenty-nine-year-old actress recently handed over the visa by officials from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) of Dubai.

Taking to Instagram, Saboor expressed her gratitude to the Dubai government for awarding her the Golden Visa.

“Thanks to Dubai, which I can now call my home, I finally got my golden visa,” she wrote in a post.

Saboor also extended her appreciation to Mohammad Moazzam Qureshi, a Pakistani resident in Dubai, who facilitates golden visas for numerous Pakistani celebrities.

Saboor joins a long list of prominent Pakistani celebrities who have been granted UAE Golden Visa.

The list includes Fakhr-e-Alam, Javed Sheikh, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Humayun Saeed, Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal, Junaid Khan, Ayesha Omer, Imran Abbas, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, Laiba Khan, Maya Ali, Saba Qamar, Ayeza Khan and more.

The UAE government introduced the Golden Visa in 2019, allowing foreigners to live, work, and study in the country without national sponsoring.

It is a symbol of prestige and recognition, granting long-term residency to its holders. These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.