Eid Al Adha 2025 advisory released by Eidgah imam

As Muslims across India prepare for Eid Al Adha 2025, an Eidgah imam has issued an advisory to ensure the festival is observed with dignity and social responsibility.

The imam of Lucknow’s Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali has released a detailed advisory focusing on proper conduct during the sacred celebrations.

Stress on hygiene

The advisory urges community members to maintain strict hygiene standards. The imam advised individuals to perform sacrifices only at designated locations and to avoid public roads and streets.

He further recommended environmentally conscious practices. He suggested that blood from sacrifices should be buried in soil rather than drained as it serves as natural fertilizer.

In today’s digital age, the advisory also cautions against sharing ritual sacrifices on social media platforms.

Eid Al Adha 2025 advisory highlights core values of festival

The advisory highlights the festival’s core values of charity and compassion. It reminds celebrants to distribute meat to underprivileged community members and includes a special appeal to remember the nation’s armed forces in prayers.

Eid Al Adha 2025 falls on June 7 in India. The Telangana government has officially recognized the date as a public holiday in its 2025 calendar.

Ahead of Eid Al Adha 2025, the advisory was necessary.