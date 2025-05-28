Eid Al Adha 2025: Dhul-Hijjah crescent sighted in India

Hyderabad: The crescent for the month of Dhul-Hijjah has been spotted in India with the first day of the last month of the Islamic calendar falling on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Eid Al Adha, which is the most prominent festival of the Islamic calendar, will be observed in India on Saturday, June 7.

The Ruyat e Hilal Committee met on May 28 to sight the moon of the holy month of Dhul-Hijjah, where millions of Muslims perform the annual pilgrimage Haj, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

In accordance with Islamic practice, Eid Al Adha, also referred to as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid-ul-Zuha, and Qurbani Eid, will occur on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah. In keeping with this, Arafat Day, the Haj pilgrimage’s holiest day, will be commemorated on Friday, June 6.

Eid Al Adha celebrates the supreme act of devotion shown by Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), who was ready to sacrifice his son at God’s behest. The festival is characterised by animal sacrifice (qurbani) as a ritual, representing devotion to God, humility, and benevolence.

The meat is divided traditionally into three portions: one for the household, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor.

Muslims across the globe, including in India, mark this day with special prayers, collective gatherings, and celebratory meals. Many also engage in philanthropic activities and make sure that nobody is excluded from the festivities, upholding the festival’s central values of sacrifice, empathy, and harmony.