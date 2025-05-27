Eid Al Adha 2025: Dhul-Hijjah moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH-2025, has been sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Tuesday, May 27.

As a result, Wednesday, May 28, will be the first day of the holy month. Hajj 1446 AH-2025 will commence on Wednesday, June 4. The Day of Arafah will be observed on Thursday, June 5, while Eid Al Adha will fall on Friday, June 6.

The announcement was made by the Saudi Supreme Court after the crescent moon was sighted in various regions across the Kingdom.

عاجل:



رؤية هلال شهر ذي الحجة في تمير..

والجمعة بعد القادمة أول أيام عيد الأضحى . — أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) May 27, 2025

The team are highly organised and professional. Various government departments are also present as well to verify the sighting is all in order.



The Astronomer Abdullah Al Khudhairi knows his stuff extremely well. He grew up in the desert and was taught by his father. pic.twitter.com/zccb6peUqN — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) May 27, 2025

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court had earlier called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to look for the crescent moon of Dhul-Hijjah on the evening of Tuesday, May 27.

#المحكمة_العليا تدعو إلى تحري رؤية هلال شهر ذي الحجة مساء يوم الثلاثاء التاسع والعشرين من شهر ذي القعدة لهذا العام 1446هـ.https://t.co/JS12TBBTiW#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/z12T1WghB8 — واس العام (@SPAregions) May 25, 2025

About Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha (also known as Bakrid or Eid uz Zuha in the Indian subcontinent) is celebrated worldwide on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah — one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), his wife Hajar, and their son, Prophet Ismail (Ishmael).

Eid Al Adha, the second most significant festival for Muslims globally, coincides with the annual Haj pilgrimage in Makkah.

What is Haj?

Haj is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims and one of the five pillars of Islam. It must be performed at least once in a lifetime by every Muslim who is physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey to the holy city of Makkah.