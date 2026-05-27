Eid al-Adha 2026: Pilgrims ‘stone the devil’ as Haj nears end

Makkah: Haj pilgrims from around the world began the symbolic Jamarat ritual, known as the “stoning of the devil”, on Wednesday, May 27, marking the first day of Eid Al-Adha, or the festival of sacrifice.

At dawn on Wednesday, pilgrims returned from the plains of Muzdalifah to the Grand Mosque in Makkah to offer Eid prayers before heading to Mina to begin the stoning ritual.

Also Read Haj pilgrims spend night in Muzdalifah after completing key Arafat rite

Since dawn on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah, pilgrims have been performing the ritual in Mina, starting with Jamrat Al-Aqaba, where seven pebbles are thrown. Pilgrims had earlier gathered pebbles in Muzdalifah before returning to Mina to continue the final rites of Haj.

The stoning ritual, one of the final major pillars of Haj, will continue over the next three days during the days of Tashreeq.

فيديو | حجاج بيت الله الحرام يرمون جمرة العقبة الكبرى، و ذلك بعد أن منّ الله عليهم بالوقوف على صعيد عرفة و النفرة إلى مزدلفة.



تصوير: مديني عسيري @madeeny1#حياكم_الله #حج_1447هـ pic.twitter.com/WONnGRMLVZ — عكاظ (@OKAZ_online) May 26, 2026

After completing the first stoning, pilgrims shave or trim their hair, offer the sacrificial ritual and proceed to Makkah to perform Tawaf Al-Ifadah before returning to Mina.

Sheikh Bandar Baleelah, Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, led the Eid al-Adha prayers and delivered the sermon at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

جموع المصلين يؤدون صلاة عيد الأضحى المبارك في المسجد الحرام #الحج_عبر_الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/KeYYjFlra9 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) May 27, 2026

خطيب المسجد الحرام الشيخ د. بندر بليلة: أفضل أيام العام هو يوم النحر، وقد قال بعضهم: يوم عرفة، والأول هو الصحيح، فيه من الأعمال ما لا يعمل في غيره؛ كالوقوف بمزدلفة، ورمي جمرة العقبة وحدها، والنحر، والحلق، وطواف الإفاضة#الحج_عبر_الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/eMcxWGkAdc — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) May 27, 2026

Smooth movement at Jamarat Bridge

Saudi authorities implemented extensive crowd-management measures to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims at the multi-level Jamarat Bridge in Mina.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), pilgrims performed the ritual in an orderly manner without congestion or crowding across the different levels of the bridge.

لقطات إيمانية لوصول ضيوف الرحمن إلى منشأة الجمرات في مشعر منى لرمي الجمرات وسط تنظيم متقن #الحج_عبر_الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/4oxK2rvJHV — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) May 27, 2026

Security personnel, scouts and volunteers guided pilgrims through designated routes while monitoring entrances and exits to maintain a steady flow of movement.

Comprehensive services, including healthcare, ambulance, municipal and civil defence teams, were deployed throughout the area. Traffic movement in Mina also remained smooth for both pedestrians and vehicles.

Also Read Over 1.7 million pilgrims perform Haj as Arafat rituals conclude

Why do pilgrims stone the devil?

The ritual commemorates an event in the life of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham).

According to Islamic tradition, the devil appeared before Prophet Ibrahim three times as he prepared to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command. Each time, Ibrahim rejected the temptation by throwing stones at the devil.

Pilgrims symbolically reenact this act during Haj by pelting the three pillars in Mina.

Haj pilgrim numbers cross 1.7 million

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics announced that the total number of Haj pilgrims this year reached 1,707,301.

Of the total, 1,546,655 pilgrims arrived from outside the Kingdom through air, land and sea ports, while 160,646 domestic pilgrims were Saudi citizens and residents.

Haj is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially capable of performing it at least once in their lifetime.