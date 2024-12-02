Eid Al Etihad: Dubai Ruler awards space medals to UAE astronauts

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday, December 2, awarded five Emirati astronauts with the space medal on the occasion of UAE’s 53rd National Day celebrations, also known as Eid Al Etihad.

Dr Sultan Al Neyadi and Maj Hazza Al Mansouri were awarded First Class Space Medals. Second Class Space Medals were awarded to Salem Al Marri, Dr Hanan Al Suwaidi, and Adnan Al Rais.

Photo: DMO

The award is given in recognition of their outstanding contributions to advance the UAE’s space sector and enhance its status as a leading spacefaring nation.

Sheikh Mohammed presented the astronauts with a medal at Zabeel Palace in Dubai in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence.

“As part of our National Day celebrations, we celebrated a group of the nation’s sons who contributed to the advancement of the space sector, established the UAE’s global position in this field and contributed to shaping its future in this advanced scientific sector,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote in a post on X.

“Under the directives of my brother Mohamed bin Zayed, we awarded astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazza Al Mansouri the First Class Space Medal.”

ضمن احتفالاتنا بيومنا الوطني احتفينا بكوكبة من أبناء الوطن ممن ساهموا بالنهوض بقطاع الفضاء ورسخوا مكانة الإمارات العالمية في هذا المجال وساهموا برسم مستقبلها في هذا القطاع العلمي المتقدم ..

وبتوجيهات أخي محمد بن زايد منحنا رائدي الفضاء سلطان النيادي وهزاع المنصوري وسام الفضاء من… pic.twitter.com/tu7QgHR7JQ — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 2, 2024

Honorees expressed gratitude to UAE leadership, stating that recognition inspired them to excel in their respective fields and make the UAE proud.

Earlier on Monday, Sheikh Mohammed wished the people of UAE a blessed year as the country celebrates Eid Al Etihad.

In a post on X, he said, “On our glorious Eid Al Etihad, we praise God for the blessing of this cherished nation.”

“We remember the founders, celebrate the achievements of the journey, congratulate the people of the Union, renew our loyalty to the President of the Union, and pledge to safeguard the Union’s accomplishments. We inspire the younger generation to give their all to protect the future of this Union,” he added.