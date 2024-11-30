Eid Al Etihad: Free 53GB data announced for e&, du users

United Arab Emirates (UAE) telecom operators e& and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) are offering free 53GB local data for some of its users to mark the country’s 53rd National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad.

Postpaid customers and Emirati prepaid users of e& will receive 53GB of free local data in the UAE from Saturday, November 30 to Saturday, December 7.

E&prepaid expats can enjoy a 53 percent discount on online recharges of Dirham 30 or more, valid for three days and applicable for both local and international calls.

Du postpaid customers can enjoy a free 53GB of national data for seven days, valid until Wednesday, December 4.

Du customers who have purchased or switched to Prepaid Flexi yearly plans will receive free 53GB national data for a year, valid until December 31.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du said, ” At du, we are passionate about ensuring that every UAE resident and Emirati at home or abroad can feel connected to our cultural roots and participate in the celebrations. Through these exclusive offers, we aim to bridge distances and bring hearts closer, embodying the spirit of unity that defines our nation.”