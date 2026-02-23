Eid Al-Fitr 2026: UAE private sector to get 3-day holiday

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, February 23, announced Eid Al-Fitr 2026 holiday dates for private sector employees across the country.

According to an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), workers will get paid leave from Thursday, March 19, until Saturday, March 21, if Ramzan spans 29 days, or until Sunday, March 22, if Ramzan is 30 days.

Also Read Hyderabad startup among top global winners at Saudi Haj innovation challenge

The final dates will depend on the sighting of the crescent moon by the UAE moon-sighting committee after sunset on the 29th day of Ramzan.

MoHRE shared the announcement on X in coordination with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

For public sector employees, the Eid Al-Fitr holiday is scheduled from March 19 to March 22.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announce the Eid Al Fitr holiday for employees in federal government entities and the private sector. pic.twitter.com/2OaZ5ccYYc — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) February 23, 2026

What is Eid Al-Fitr?

Eid Al-Fitr is one of the most significant Islamic festivals, celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It marks the end of Ramzan, a month dedicated to fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Falling on the first day of Shawwal—the tenth month of the Islamic calendar—the exact date of Eid depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon. The celebrations typically last for three days and are a time of joy, gratitude, and togetherness, as families and friends come together to share festive meals and exchange greetings.