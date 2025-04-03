Eid al Fitr celebration and summer camp for kids in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ilm-X Microschool and Khansland Kids Klub are hosting the Haflatul Eid and Summer Camp in Hyderabad, offering children aged 4 to 10 years a unique blend of faith-based learning and creative play.

The “Iman and Innovation Camp” event encourages children to celebrate Eid, explore Islamic values, and develop new skills in a fun and engaging environment.

Following the success of previous Haflatul Eid events in Hyderabad, this year’s summer camp aims to continue the tradition of providing a nurturing environment where children can celebrate Eid while participating in educational and fun-filled activities. The earlier seasons received positive feedback for their innovative approach to integrating Islamic values with hands-on learning experiences.

Camp details

Dates : April 27 to May 2

: April 27 to May 2 Time : 10 am – 1 pm

: 10 am – 1 pm Venue : ilm-X Microschool, Masab Tank

: ilm-X Microschool, Masab Tank Fees: Rs 4,000 per child; Rs 3,500 per child for two or more children.

Daily themes, activities at this Hyderabad summer camp

Each day introduces a new theme, helping children connect with Islamic teachings while engaging in interactive learning:

Day 1 : Haflatul Eid Celebrations – Enjoying festive activities and embracing the spirit of Eid.

: Haflatul Eid Celebrations – Enjoying festive activities and embracing the spirit of Eid. Day 2 : Nature & Life Cycles – Reflecting on Allah as Al-Khaliq (The Creator) through exploring nature.

: Nature & Life Cycles – Reflecting on Allah as Al-Khaliq (The Creator) through exploring nature. Day 3 : Building & Structures – Learning about strength and reliance on Allah through construction activities.

: Building & Structures – Learning about strength and reliance on Allah through construction activities. Day 4 : Literature & Story Discovery – Discovering valuable life lessons and morals from the stories of the Prophets.

: Literature & Story Discovery – Discovering valuable life lessons and morals from the stories of the Prophets. Day 5 : Maths Discovery – Shapes & Vertices – Exploring geometric patterns and Islamic art.

: Maths Discovery – Shapes & Vertices – Exploring geometric patterns and Islamic art. Day 6: Solar System & Space Exploration – Reflecting on the vastness of Allah’s creation through space-themed activities.

Along with the daily themes, children will participate in fun and interactive activities like:

Arts & Crafts

Painting

Gardening

Baking

How to register

To secure a place for your child: WhatsApp

Give your child the opportunity to learn, explore, and have fun at this summer camp in Hyderabad, all while embracing Islamic values and creativity!