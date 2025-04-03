Eid al Fitr celebration and summer camp for kids in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ilm-X Microschool and Khansland Kids Klub are hosting the Haflatul Eid and Summer Camp in Hyderabad, offering children aged 4 to 10 years a unique blend of faith-based learning and creative play.
The “Iman and Innovation Camp” event encourages children to celebrate Eid, explore Islamic values, and develop new skills in a fun and engaging environment.
Following the success of previous Haflatul Eid events in Hyderabad, this year’s summer camp aims to continue the tradition of providing a nurturing environment where children can celebrate Eid while participating in educational and fun-filled activities. The earlier seasons received positive feedback for their innovative approach to integrating Islamic values with hands-on learning experiences.
Camp details
- Dates: April 27 to May 2
- Time: 10 am – 1 pm
- Venue: ilm-X Microschool, Masab Tank
- Fees: Rs 4,000 per child; Rs 3,500 per child for two or more children.
Daily themes, activities at this Hyderabad summer camp
Each day introduces a new theme, helping children connect with Islamic teachings while engaging in interactive learning:
- Day 1: Haflatul Eid Celebrations – Enjoying festive activities and embracing the spirit of Eid.
- Day 2: Nature & Life Cycles – Reflecting on Allah as Al-Khaliq (The Creator) through exploring nature.
- Day 3: Building & Structures – Learning about strength and reliance on Allah through construction activities.
- Day 4: Literature & Story Discovery – Discovering valuable life lessons and morals from the stories of the Prophets.
- Day 5: Maths Discovery – Shapes & Vertices – Exploring geometric patterns and Islamic art.
- Day 6: Solar System & Space Exploration – Reflecting on the vastness of Allah’s creation through space-themed activities.
Along with the daily themes, children will participate in fun and interactive activities like:
- Arts & Crafts
- Painting
- Gardening
- Baking
How to register
To secure a place for your child: WhatsApp
Give your child the opportunity to learn, explore, and have fun at this summer camp in Hyderabad, all while embracing Islamic values and creativity!