Eid al Fitr celebration and summer camp for kids in Hyderabad

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd April 2025 3:59 pm IST
A young child, dressed in a white traditional outfit, is engaged in calligraphy on a vibrant orange and yellow canvas.
Representative image of child creating Arabic calligraphy during Haflatul Eid 2.0 in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: ilm-X Microschool and Khansland Kids Klub are hosting the Haflatul Eid and Summer Camp in Hyderabad, offering children aged 4 to 10 years a unique blend of faith-based learning and creative play.

The “Iman and Innovation Camp” event encourages children to celebrate Eid, explore Islamic values, and develop new skills in a fun and engaging environment.

Following the success of previous Haflatul Eid events in Hyderabad, this year’s summer camp aims to continue the tradition of providing a nurturing environment where children can celebrate Eid while participating in educational and fun-filled activities. The earlier seasons received positive feedback for their innovative approach to integrating Islamic values with hands-on learning experiences.

Camp details

  • Dates: April 27 to May 2
  • Time: 10 am – 1 pm
  • Venue: ilm-X Microschool, Masab Tank
  • Fees: Rs 4,000 per child; Rs 3,500 per child for two or more children.

Daily themes, activities at this Hyderabad summer camp

Each day introduces a new theme, helping children connect with Islamic teachings while engaging in interactive learning:

  • Day 1: Haflatul Eid Celebrations – Enjoying festive activities and embracing the spirit of Eid.
  • Day 2: Nature & Life Cycles – Reflecting on Allah as Al-Khaliq (The Creator) through exploring nature.
  • Day 3: Building & Structures – Learning about strength and reliance on Allah through construction activities.
  • Day 4: Literature & Story Discovery – Discovering valuable life lessons and morals from the stories of the Prophets.
  • Day 5: Maths Discovery – Shapes & Vertices – Exploring geometric patterns and Islamic art.
  • Day 6: Solar System & Space Exploration – Reflecting on the vastness of Allah’s creation through space-themed activities.

Along with the daily themes, children will participate in fun and interactive activities like:

  • Arts & Crafts
  • Painting
  • Gardening
  • Baking

How to register

To secure a place for your child: WhatsApp

Give your child the opportunity to learn, explore, and have fun at this summer camp in Hyderabad, all while embracing Islamic values and creativity!

