Eid Al Fitr: King Salman says attacks on Palestinians must end

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has emphasized the urgent need to halt attacks on the Palestinian people.

This came in a speech delivered by the Kingdom’s Minister of Media, Salman Al-Dosari, on behalf of the king marking the arrival of Eid Al-Fitr 1445 AH-2024, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

King Salman called for the provision of safe relief corridors, and an end to Palestinians’ suffering by enabling them to obtain all their legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent state and living in safety.

He praised Allah for Ramzan’s completion and prayed for acceptance of fasting and prayers, anticipating joy and blessings during Eid Al-Fitr.

King Salman expressed gratitude to Allah for his service to the holy mosques and public sectors, praising their efforts in facilitating the millions of pilgrims performing Umrah this Ramzan.

The king expressed his happiness for Eid and prayed for the safety, security, and stability of the Kingdom to be preserved by God.

أهنئكم بحلول عيد الفطر المبارك، أعاده الله علينا وعليكم باليمن والبركات، ونحمده سبحانه وتعالى الذي أكرمنا بصيام شهر رمضان، وشرّفنا بخدمة ضيوف الحرمين الشريفين.

نسأل الله في هذا العيد المبارك أن يديم علينا الأمن والاستقرار، وعلى أمتينا العربية والإسلامية والعالم أجمع.

وكل عام… — سلمان بن عبدالعزيز (@KingSalman) April 10, 2024

Saudi Arabia announced the first day of Eid Al-Fitr on April 10 after the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Monday night, April 8. Public and private sector employees are enjoying a six-day long break and will resume work on Sunday, April 14.

The holiday marks the end of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024, which began on March 11.