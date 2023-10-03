Eid-e-Milad violence in Karnataka: 60 arrested, 24 FIRs lodged so far

The police have also lodged a case against those who forwarded the message, the SP added.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 3rd October 2023 10:00 pm IST
Case against Indian-origin lawyer for online posts during Singapore presidential polls
Representative Image

Shivamogga: Karnataka police have registered 24 FIRs and arrested 60 persons in connection with a communal clash incident that took place recently during the Eid-e-Milad procession in Shivamogga.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar said on Tuesday that the situation in Shivamogga is peaceful now as normalcy has been restored.

Also Read
Stone pelting in Karnataka city during Eid Milad procession

“Security arrangements have been made as per the requirement in the city. No one should believe in rumors and the public should not pay heed to false news,” he said.

MS Education Academy

The SP added that there is no question of sparing anyone responsible for the incident.

“We are also investigating outsiders’ role. The police have got evidence in all dimensions. The CCTV footage has captured the accused, and action will be taken against them. We are probing reports of people brandishing machetes and swords during the procession,” he explained.

The officer added that the police have arrested those accused of indulging in spreading false news that the police had carried out encounter of a youth during the incident. The police have also lodged a case against those who forwarded the message, the SP added.

Tension prevailed in Shivamogga last Sunday after a stone pelting incident took place during a Eid-e-Milad procession being taken out in the city. Following the incident, the authorities had imposed prohibitory orders in the city under CrPc Section 144.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 3rd October 2023 10:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button