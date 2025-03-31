Eid lightens Old City with festive fairs, joyrides

Hyderabad: The Barkas playground in Hyderabad’s Old City area paints a lively look with several children making merry, enjoying horse and camel rides and relishing mouth-watering snacks, in the three-day annual fair beginning from Monday, March 31, held on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr festival.

A local resident Fahad Kaseri, says the fair has been conducted for the last four decades. “It all started after families living in the Middle East would fly down to Hyderabad to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones,” he says.

“When the parents noticed no recreational activities in Hyderabad, a few of them, along with the help of locals, introduced the fair for their children. Initially, only horse riding was offered, but later camels, buggies and tonga walas arrived,” Kaseri said.

Another big fair, organised at the Noori Palace Function Hall at Old City’s Bandlaguda area, has joyrides along with tempting delights.

The fair is strategically located to attract crowds from neighbouring areas – Bandlaguda, Mohammed Nagar, Ghousenagar, Jahangirabad, to name a few.

In Hassannagar, Jhirra Asifnagar, and Teegalkunta, small fairs are organized on the festival day. “Children have the most fun at these fairs. Once a year, they receive eidi and love spending it on joyrides,” said Jaweed Khan, who sets up the rides.



