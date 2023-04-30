Eid milap celebration in New Zealand

Auckland: On 28 April, the Mana Andhra Telegu Society of New Zealand hosted its third Eid Milap event, which was attended by various dignitaries Members of Parliament Helen White and Melissa Lee, the Honorary Consul of India Bhav Dillon, Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi Guest of Honour Ex M.P, Rahul Chopra, Representative ACT Party, and Ann Degia Pala.

The event was a show of unity by a committee comprising individuals of different faiths. Three community leaders were recognized during the event, including Anjum Rahman MNZM for her services to the community, Syed Mujeeb QSM for his contributions to community organizations and the Muslim community, and Ibrar Sheikh, the President of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand. The event began with a welcome speech by Dr. Reginald Samuel, followed by a recitation of Tilawat-E-Quran-E-Pak by Janaab Hafiz Junaid, and Hamd and Naat by Nisar Mirza and Rustom Khan, respectively.

First Anjum Rahman MNZM was recognised for her service to the community, which included being a founding member of women’s organisations such as the Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand and Shama Ethnic Women’s Trust. She has contributed to the Waikato Interfaith Council, is a board member of a major funder Trust Waikato, and on the governing council of InternetNZ. Internationally, she is a co-chair of the Christchurch Call Advisory Network and the Vice-Chair of the Independent Advisory Committee of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism.

Anjum Rahman

In receiving her award, Rahman recognised the work of her parents in building the Muslim community in Kirikiriroa (Hamilton), as they were the first Muslim family to settle there permanently. They had provided an excellent example of generosity and service to others. While Rahman would prefer to contribute quietly, circumstances had required her to interact in the wider community to increase understanding and build belonging for Muslims and others. Her current role as co-lead of the Inclusive Aotearoa Collective Tāhono.

The next person recognised was Syed Mujeeb QSM, who has contributed significantly to community organisations such as the Mana Andhra Telegu Society and the Urdu Hindi Cultural Association. Syed Mujeeb is a highly respected journalist and the New Zealand correspondent for The Siasat Daily. He has made significant contributions to the Muslim community, earning him the title of “Eminent Personality of Islamic Community in New Zealand.” As the General Secretary of the Urdu Hindi Cultural Association of New Zealand, he plays an active role in organizing poetry programs and supporting social and community projects. Mujeeb Syed has received recognition for his work from notable figures, Melissa Lee, MP of the National Party, and Hon Helen White MP.

Finally, a special award was given to Ibrar Sheikh, the President of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand.