Eid shopping picks up in J&K’s Srinagar, other places

Srinagar: Ahead of Eid, shopping picked up in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as people thronged the markets to purchase bakery, mutton, poultry, and other essential commodities.

After a month-long fast during the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr as thanksgiving.

Shoppers thronged shops selling bakery, mutton, poultry, vegetables, dairy products, etc in Srinagar city and all other major cities and towns in the UT.

Although shoppers behaved decently at most markets, they were seen jostling with each other at some bakery and mutton retail outlets.

Authorities had deputed market checking squads at various places, although the rates of mutton and poultry are no longer controlled by the government in J&K.

Traffic moved normally, although with some jams and snarls at some places, but overall, the Traffic Department officials were seen regulating traffic manually as well, despite an electronically-controlled traffic system installed throughout Srinagar city.

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated on Monday, but Muslims have started shopping for the festival at least two days ahead of the festival.

Traditionally, Muslims offer congregational Eid prayers at various Eidgahs, mosques and various shrines. Children, in many cases, accompany fathers to the Eidgah grounds wearing new clothes.

At the end of the Eid prayers, Muslims hug each other in true Islamic tradition, which is meant to remove all hatred, misgivings or animosity between friends, neighbours, relatives, colleagues or business partners.

Religious preachers and leaders deliver sermons of brotherhood and peace with special emphasis on taking care of orphans and the needy on this holy occasion.

During the last two decades, a good number of charitable institutions have come up in Kashmir, and locals have been donating generously to these institutions.

Most of the well-established and recognised charitable institutions engage in social work, including educating the orphans, arranging marriages of girls of poor families and discouraging the practice of dowry.

Authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the congregational Eid prayers at various places in J&K, and it is being ensured that the festival is celebrated in the true spirit of peace and tranquility, which Islam teaches its followers.