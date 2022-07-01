Eid outfit inspirations from Pataudi girl Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai: It is that time of the year again! Eid-ul-Adha 2022 is just around the corner and muslims across the world are already gearing up for the special occasion. For the unversed, the festival, which commemorates the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, will begin on July 10, Sunday and will be celebrated for around three days.

As Eid is nearing, we are sure many of you are looking for outfit inspirations. And if you still haven’t zeroed in on the perfect one, fret not! We’ve got your back. Here’s a peek through the archives of Pataudi girl and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan for the best Eid outfit inspiration. We have curated a set of ‘hella-stunning’ photos of Bebo that will surely help you to pick the best attire this Eid.