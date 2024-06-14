Eight areas in Hyderabad receive heavy rainfall; IMD forecasts more downpours

In the city, the highest rainfall, 41 mm, was recorded in Saidabad.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th June 2024 11:23 am IST
Rainfall in Hyderabad
File photo

Hyderabad: Eight areas in Hyderabad received heavy rainfall yesterday. Today too, many areas are likely to receive rainfall, according to the IMD Hyderabad forecast.

In the city, the highest rainfall, 41 mm, was recorded in Saidabad.

Peddemul, an area in Vikarabad district, received the highest rainfall in Telangana yesterday, with 84.5 mm.

MS Education Academy

Rainfall is likely to continue in the state for the next five days, as IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert.

Areas in Hyderabad that received heavy rainfall

As per data by the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), apart from Saidabad, seven other areas in the city received heavy rainfall yesterday. The following is the list of areas along with their respective rainfall levels:

AreasRainfall (in mm)
Saidabad41.0
Charminar39.8
Bandlaguda30.0
Amberpet28.5
Bahadurpura18.8
Nampally17.8
Mondamarket17.0
Patigadda16.3
Source: TGDPS
Also Read
Monsoon 2023 ends: Know where rainfall hit hardest in Hyderabad

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert for the next five days

Meanwhile, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the next five days, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls until June 18.

The rainfall alert applies to all districts of Telangana.

Due to the rainfall over the last few days, temperatures in the state have dipped.

Yesterday, the temperature in Hyderabad ranged from 32 to 36 degrees Celsius.

The rainfall forecasted by IMD Hyderabad is likely to bring temperatures further down in the state over the next few days.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th June 2024 11:23 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button