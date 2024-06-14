Eight areas in Hyderabad receive heavy rainfall; IMD forecasts more downpours

Hyderabad: Eight areas in Hyderabad received heavy rainfall yesterday. Today too, many areas are likely to receive rainfall, according to the IMD Hyderabad forecast.

In the city, the highest rainfall, 41 mm, was recorded in Saidabad.

Peddemul, an area in Vikarabad district, received the highest rainfall in Telangana yesterday, with 84.5 mm.

Rainfall is likely to continue in the state for the next five days, as IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert.

Areas in Hyderabad that received heavy rainfall

As per data by the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), apart from Saidabad, seven other areas in the city received heavy rainfall yesterday. The following is the list of areas along with their respective rainfall levels:

Areas Rainfall (in mm) Saidabad 41.0 Charminar 39.8 Bandlaguda 30.0 Amberpet 28.5 Bahadurpura 18.8 Nampally 17.8 Mondamarket 17.0 Patigadda 16.3 Source: TGDPS

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert for the next five days

Meanwhile, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the next five days, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls until June 18.

The rainfall alert applies to all districts of Telangana.

Due to the rainfall over the last few days, temperatures in the state have dipped.

Yesterday, the temperature in Hyderabad ranged from 32 to 36 degrees Celsius.

The rainfall forecasted by IMD Hyderabad is likely to bring temperatures further down in the state over the next few days.