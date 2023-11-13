Eight fishing boats catch fire in Udupi, huge loss reported

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th November 2023 2:30 pm IST
Udupi boat fire accident
Several boats caught fire at Gangolli village in Udupi district

Mangaluru: Eight fishing boats anchored on the river bank at Gangolli in Udupi district were gutted in a major fire on Monday morning, police said.

Sources said the cause of the fire was not immediately known. The fire that started from one boat soon spread to other boats that were anchored nearby.

Fire and rescue service personnel who arrived from Kundapur and Byndoor brought the fire under control.
The coast guard personnel and police also cooperated in the rescue work, sources said.

Byndoor fire service personnel also rushed to the spot. Gangolli coast guard force and police also cooperated in the rescue operation.

The loss due to the fire is estimated to run into several lakhs of rupees, the sources said.

