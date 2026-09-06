Eight HC chief justices appointed

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the court.

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Patna High Court
Patna High Court

New Delhi: Eight high court chief justices were appointed on Saturday, September 5, days after their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.

In a post on X, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Justice Valluri Kameswar Rao, currently a judge of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. Justice Ravindra V Ghuge of the Bombay High Court will head the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Agrawal of the Chhattisgarh High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, while Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi of the Allahabad High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

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A controversy erupted following serious, unprecedented allegations levelled against Rajasthan acting chief justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma by Supreme Court judge Sandeep Mehta.

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the court.

Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra of the Orissa High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court. Justice Alpesh Yeshwant Kogje of the Gujarat High Court will head the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

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Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati of the Rajasthan High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

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