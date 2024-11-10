Eight killed, over 20 injured in road accidents in Pakistan

Motorway police have urged people to limit unnecessary travel and drive carefully amid bad weather conditions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Published: 10th November 2024 9:39 pm IST
Representational Image

Islamabad: At least eight people were killed and over 20 others injured in two separate road accidents in Pakistan, police said on Sunday.

Six people were killed and 12 others suffered injuries in a collision involving six cars on the National Highway due to heavy fog and smog in Thatta district of the southern Sindh province, police in the area told Xinhua.

Separately, a passenger bus traveling from eastern Punjab’s Multan district to Rawalpindi rammed into a trailer stopping on the road in Bhakkar district due to smog, causing two deaths and 10 injuries, according to police in the district.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th November 2024 9:39 pm IST

