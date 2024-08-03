Eight Telangana IAS officers transferred to various departments

Hyderabad: The state government has issued an order to transfer eight IAS officials into various departments. The order will come into effect from Saturday, August 3.

Vikas Raj, special chief secretary to the government Transport, Housing & General Administration department is re-designated as special chief secretary to the government, Roads and Buildings department.

Dr TK Sreedevi, commissioner of Commercial Taxes is transferred as commissioner to Scheduled Caste development.

Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, principal secretary to government, Commercial Taxes & Excise department is transferred as commissioner, Commercial Taxes, until further orders.

S Harish, joint secretary to government Roads and Buildings department is transferred as joint secretary to government, Revenue (Disaster Management) department.

P Uday Kumar, joint secretary to government, A&C department is placed in full additional charge (FAC) of the post of director in the marketing department.

Chekka Priyanka, additional collector (Local Bodies), Suryapet district, is transferred and posted as deputy secretary to government Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD) department.

K Chandrashekar Reddy, joint registrar of Cooperation Department is transferred and posted as managing director of Hyderabad Agricultural Co-operative Association (HACA), Hyderabad.

Srinivas Reddy, joint commissioner to Commercial Taxes, Warangal district, is transferred and posted as managing director of Markfed.