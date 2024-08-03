Eight Telangana IAS officers transferred to various departments

The order will come into effect from Saturday, August 3.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd August 2024 2:08 pm IST
Telangana govt transfers 31 IAS officers; Hyderabad gets new collector
Telangana govt logo

Hyderabad: The state government has issued an order to transfer eight IAS officials into various departments. The order will come into effect from Saturday, August 3.

Vikas Raj, special chief secretary to the government Transport, Housing & General Administration department is re-designated as special chief secretary to the government, Roads and Buildings department.

Dr TK Sreedevi, commissioner of Commercial Taxes is transferred as commissioner to Scheduled Caste development.

MS Education Academy

Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, principal secretary to government, Commercial Taxes & Excise department is transferred as commissioner, Commercial Taxes, until further orders.

S Harish, joint secretary to government Roads and Buildings department is transferred as joint secretary to government, Revenue (Disaster Management) department.

P Uday Kumar, joint secretary to government, A&C department is placed in full additional charge (FAC) of the post of director in the marketing department.

Chekka Priyanka, additional collector (Local Bodies), Suryapet district, is transferred and posted as deputy secretary to government Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD) department.

K Chandrashekar Reddy, joint registrar of Cooperation Department is transferred and posted as managing director of Hyderabad Agricultural Co-operative Association (HACA), Hyderabad.

Srinivas Reddy, joint commissioner to Commercial Taxes, Warangal district, is transferred and posted as managing director of Markfed.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd August 2024 2:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button