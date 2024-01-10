Eknath Shinde-led faction is ‘real’ Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker

Mumbai: In a significant verdict, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday, January 10, ruled that the faction led by chief minister Eknath Shinde is the “real” Shiv Sena.

The Speaker also held that the then chief whip Sunil Prabhu ceased to hold the post and the new chief whip Bharat Gogawale was the validly elected chief whip.

The Speaker’s much-awaited verdict comes as a huge relief to Shinde and a major blow to the Shiv Sena-UBT, led by ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray, who had contested the claims of the breakaway group.

In June 2022, Shinde and several MLAs rebelled against the then-chief minister Thackeray, leading to a split in the Shiv Sena and fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprised the NCP and the Congress.



The Supreme Court had last month extended the deadline to January 10 for Narwekar to decide on the cross-petitions filed by rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs.

The Election Commission had given the ‘Shiv Sena’ name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to the Shinde-led faction, while the one headed by Thackeray was called the Shiv Sena (UBT) with a flaming torch as its symbol. In July last year, the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP also joined the Shinde-led government.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are due in the second half of 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)