Elderly citizen duped of Rs 5 lakhs via mobile banking app

Hyderabad: An elderly woman was duped of Rs 5 lakh by a fraudster who installed a mobile banking app on her phone to siphon funds into online gaming accounts.

The 37-year-old accused, Narender, befriended the victim, V Bharathi and her family, gaining their trust. He frequently interacted with them and visited Bharati’s residence multiple times.

Taking advantage of the woman’s trust and lack of digital banking awareness, he installed a banking app on her phone without her consent, gaining access to the victim’s bank account. Narender transferred funds to various gaming applications and accounts. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had a habit of online gaming and used the fraudulently obtained funds for gaming activities

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Bharathi reported that unauthorised transactions occurred on May 9 and May 11, without her knowledge. After checking her account, she found Rs 5 lakhs missing. Bharathi immediately called the banking officials, but received no help. She later lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police, requesting an investigation, legal action against the accused, and the recovery of the money.

A case was subsequently booked under Section 318(40) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66-C of the Information Technology Act. The Rs 5 lakhs were recovered in cash from the accused.

He was a native of Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh and resided in Luxury Boys Hostel in Kukatpally.