Elderly man found death at Kacheguda Railway Station

Hyderabad: An unidentified elderly man, approximately 70 years old, died on Tuesday night, April 29, due to an illness at Kacheguda Railway Station.

The incident occurred between platforms 2 and 3.

Upon receiving information, the railway police arrived at the scene, and the deceased was shifted to Osmania Hospital for a postmortem examination.

According to reports, the deceased has been described as being 5.5 feet tall and was wearing a blue shirt at the time of his death.

Also Read Two held near Kacheguda railway station with drugs, foreign liquor

Police have appealed to the public for any information regarding the man’s identity.

Further investigation is ongoing