Elderly man found death at Kacheguda Railway Station

Hyderabad: An unidentified elderly man, approximately 70 years old, died on Tuesday night, April 29, due to an illness at Kacheguda Railway Station.
The incident occurred between platforms 2 and 3.
Upon receiving information, the railway police arrived at the scene, and the deceased was shifted to Osmania Hospital for a postmortem examination.
According to reports, the deceased has been described as being 5.5 feet tall and was wearing a blue shirt at the time of his death.
Police have appealed to the public for any information regarding the man’s identity.
Further investigation is ongoing