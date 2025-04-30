Elderly man found death at Kacheguda Railway Station

Police have appealed to the public for any information regarding the man's identity.

Published: 30th April 2025 6:21 pm IST
Hyderabad: An unidentified elderly man, approximately 70 years old, died on Tuesday night, April 29, due to an illness at Kacheguda Railway Station.

The incident occurred between platforms 2 and 3.

Upon receiving information, the railway police arrived at the scene, and the deceased was shifted to Osmania Hospital for a postmortem examination.

According to reports, the deceased has been described as being 5.5 feet tall and was wearing a blue shirt at the time of his death.

Further investigation is ongoing

