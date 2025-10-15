Elderly man jumps to death from court building in Pune

Pune: A 61-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a court building in Maharashtra’s Pune city on Wednesday, police said.

A note was later found in his pocket, and a primary probe indicated that the man took the extreme step due to some frustration over a domestic issue, they said.

The incident took place around 11.45 am at the new building of the district court in Shivajinagar.

Yashwant Jadhav, a resident of Wadki area in Pune, jumped from the third floor of the court building, an official from Shivajinagar police station said, without giving more details.

“The man was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Further probe is on into the incident,” the official said.