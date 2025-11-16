Elderly women attend school in Maharashtra, internet reacts

A video of elderly women attending school in Maharashtra has gone viral on social media, proving that learning has no age limit.

The video has touched many hearts as these women step forward to fulfil a dream they could never achieve when they were young.

The place shown in the video is “Aajibai Chi Shala”, a unique school where education knows no age or limits. It was started by Yogendra Bangar of Murbad. The school opens every Saturday and Sunday, it aims to provide basic education to the grandmothers of Fangne village, in Thane district. The school provides education completely free of charge.

An Instagram user named Siddhesh Lokare shared a reel titled, “Welcome to Aajibai chi shala— where education sees no limits”

One of the elderly women said, “I can skip food but not the school” while another said she wants to be remembered as an educated woman.

Also Read Bengaluru man sleeping inside flyover pillar, video goes viral

Asked what she wants to become after completing her education, another woman enrolled at the school replied “police.”

These women never got the opportunity to study before. Now, in this school, they are fulfilling a dream they had harboured for years. Their hard work proves that the desire to learn defies age or circumstances.

The philosophy of this school reminds people that the desire to learn can last forever. It conveys the message that education is not just for children, but for everyone who wants to learn something new.

Social media reactions

Most social media users appreciate the women for taking a step forward,

One user commented, “So much cuteness in one frame”. “This is the real meaning of lifelong learning,” said a second. A third said, “Cutest Uniform…”Gulaabi Saadi”” and a fourth users said, “Education, smiles & happiness”