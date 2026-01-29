Election authorities check KTR’s vehicle in Sircilla ahead of Municipal polls

Hyderabad: Ahead of Municipal elections in Telangana, election officials inspected the vehicle of Bharat Rahstra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) in Sircilla district on Thursday, January, 29.

In a video shared on social media, the Sircilla MLA is seen getting out of his Land Cruiser after being stopped for inspection and cooperating with the officials during the inspection.

Officials were seen opening a briefcase and other luggage in the car while KTR and his staff waited patiently.

Municipal Elections in Telangana

The Telangana Election Commission on January 27 announced that the municipal elections will be held on February 11 and results in February 13. olling for 116 municipalities and seven corporations will take place between 7 am and 5 pm on February 11. Any re-polls, if necessary, will take place on February 12.

The counting of votes will begin from 8 am onwards on February 13, and the results will be declared soon after.

Candidates can file their nominations till 5 pm on January 30. The nominations will be scrutinised the next day from 11 am onwards, and the final list of candidates will be published on the same day.

Appeals against the rejection of nomination can be filed before the District Election Authority till 5 pm on February 1. All appeals will be disposed of before 5 pm on February 2.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations till 3 pm on February 3, after which the final list of the contesting candidates will be uploaded on the same day.