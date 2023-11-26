Election Commission serves notice to KTR for meeting at T-Works

EC has asked KTR to respond to the notice by 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Published: 26th November 2023 7:20 am IST
KTR

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has served a show cause notice to Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) star campaigner K. T. Rama Rao for holding a meeting with a group of unemployed youth at T-Works, a government institution, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The EC has asked KTR, as the leader is popularly known, to respond to the notice by 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The poll panel, prima facie, held that by visiting a government institution and using the platform of T-Works for political activities and combining his official duties with political/private visit, KTR violated the Model Code of Conduct.

The EC served the notice after an inquiry following a complaint from Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala that KTR visited T-Works office in Hyderabad on November 20 and interacted with a large number of youths.

It also took a factual report from the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana.

According to the report, a meeting was conducted by the Student Tribe and attended by KTR. The meeting discussed government jobs in Telangana, revamping of the TSPSC Board and also some remarks about the government of Telangana in recruitment of government jobs.

The EC, in its notice, stated that as candidate from Sircilla and star campaigner of the BRS, he is expected to follow the provisions of the MCC and EC’s extant instructions during the election campaigning.

