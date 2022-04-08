Election tribunal to pronounce order in BJP Jambagh corporator poll case

Hyderabad: The Election tribunal at city civil courts Hyderabad, had reserved its order in the case pertaining to disqualification of elected corporator Rakesh Jaiswal from Jambagh ward, on grounds of having three children.

The tribunal judge heard the arguments of all parties and posted the pronouncement of judgment to April 28 .

AIMIM candidate in the 2020 GHMC elections Jadala Ravindra, through his counsel Khaja Aijazuddin, had filed a case against BJP’s winning candidate Jaiswal, challenging the election on grounds that the latter had three kids, which is a violation of the section 21B of GHMC Act 1955. His counsel also pleaded that the result be considered void and and pleaded for re-election of the ward.

On February 24, 2021 the Telangana High Court directed the election tribunal-cum-chief judge at city civil courts to dispose off the election original petition (OP) of Ravindra within a period of Six months.

In compliance with the orders, the tribunal fixed the trial to commence from October 1 and the matter was heard expeditiously.

The BJP corporator, in his deposition, has denied the allegation and said the claim of AIMIM candidate Ravindra is false.