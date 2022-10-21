Elections Commission books case against TRS leaders, Munugode returning officer

Hyderabad: The chief election commission officer have booked a case against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders for taking over 300 people in a bus to Yadadri temple for a darshan and an oath taking ceremony.

“This is a violation of model code of conduct. Election watch teams perused photographic and videographic evidences and based on it, police have filed a case under Section 181, 171(1), 171(F) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This is apart from including the expenditure involved in the name of TRS contesting candidate,” Telangana chief election commissioner Vikas Raj was quoted as saying by Newsmeter.

The election authority has also initiated action against KMV Jagannatha Rao, the former returning officer of Munugode Assembly constituency, for changing the allotted symbol to independent candidate KV Shiva Kumar.