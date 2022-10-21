Elections Commission books case against TRS leaders, Munugode returning officer

While the leaders were booked for taking 300 people to Yadadri temple for darshan and an oath taking ceremony, the Munugode returning officer was held accountable for changing an allotted symbol of a candidate.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 21st October 2022 10:39 pm IST
'Empty poll promises made by parties have far-reaching ramifications': EC
Election Commission

Hyderabad: The chief election commission officer have booked a case against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders for taking over 300 people in a bus to Yadadri temple for a darshan and an oath taking ceremony.

Also Read
Special action plan soon for permanent benefit of farmers, says Maha CM

“This is a violation of model code of conduct. Election watch teams perused photographic and videographic evidences and based on it, police have filed a case under Section 181, 171(1), 171(F) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This is apart from including the expenditure involved in the name of TRS contesting candidate,” Telangana chief election commissioner Vikas Raj was quoted as saying by Newsmeter.

The election authority has also initiated action against KMV Jagannatha Rao, the former returning officer of Munugode Assembly constituency, for changing the allotted symbol to independent candidate KV Shiva Kumar.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button