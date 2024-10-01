Electric AC buses from Hyderabad to Vijayawada via ORR, TGSRTC announces

TGSRTC MD VC Sajjanar encouraged travellers to utilize these new electric buses for a safe and comfortable journey. Passengers can make advance reservations through the TGSRTC website.

Published: 1st October 2024 11:11 am IST
TGSRTC new JBM E bus

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has initiated electric AC bus services from Hyderabad to Vijayawada to enhance travel efficiency for passengers.

This decision aims to reduce travel time and provide a more sustainable transportation option. The first phase of this initiative commenced on Monday, September 30, with the introduction of two e-Garuda buses.

These buses will operate along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), connecting key locations including BHEL-Ramachandrapuram, Miyapur, Nizampet Cross Roads, Cyber Towers, and Gachibowli before reaching Vijayawada.

