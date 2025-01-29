Electricity meter failures plummet by 40.3 pc in Telangana: TGSPDCL

Hyderabad: Chairman and managing director (CMD) of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) noted that the number of technical faults in electricity meters in the state has significantly decreased compared to last year.

In 2023, 2.04 percent of meters were damaged due to loose connections, overload and earthing issues in residential and commercial buildings. However, in the year 2024, the number reduced to 1.21 percent marking a 40.3 percent decrease in technical issues compared to 2023.

Farooqui said that continuous monitoring, regular maintenance of power lines, restoration measures and encouraging consumers to upgrade their internal wiring as per their connected load have all contributed to a substantial reduction in burnt-out meters.

Restoration measures such as enhancing the capacity of Potential Transformers (PTR) and Distribution Transformers (DTR), expanding new power lines and replacing damaged poles have contributed to a reduced number of burnt-out meters.

CMD Musharraf Farooqui has assured that in the upcoming financial year, the company aims to eliminate these issues and provide an even better power supply.

He has also advised consumers to take safety precautions, such as ensuring internal wiring, proper earthing, joint-free wires and installing miniature circuit breakers (MCBs) in their homes and commercial establishments based on their connected load capacity.

The Power Distribution Company operates across 15 districts with 9,346,952 billed services.