Hyderabad: Sreedevi, the elephant that will be used for the procession of Bibi Ka Alam in Hyderabad, reached the city in the late hours of Wednesday, June 17.

The elephant is currently housed at the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Office in Noorkhan Bazar.

Brought from Kerala

The elephant was brought from Kerala, and the arrangements for it were made by the HEH Nizam Trust and HEH Auqaf Committee, along with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Telangana government.

Speaking to Siasat.com, HEH Auqaf Committee’s Advocate Syed Ali Jaffery said that the Telangana government spent Rs 14 lakh to bring the elephant.

“For the Bibi Ka Alam procession in Hyderabad, a rehearsal will be held on Muharram 4,” he added.

Every year, thousands of mourners in Hyderabad take part in the procession.

Mechanical elephant offered for Hyderabad’s Bibi-ka-Alam procession

Earlier, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA) tried to convince organisers of the annual Bibi-ka-Alam Muharram procession to use a mechanical elephant instead of a live elephant.

Also Read Police review arrangements for Bibi Ka Alam procession

The animal rights organisation, along with actor and singer Zahrah S Khan, had offered to donate a life-size mechanical elephant to the Telangana Waqf Board.

However, the organisers decided to continue the tradition of taking out the procession on a live elephant.