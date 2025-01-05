Elephant stuck between rail barrier rescued in Karnataka

In the early hours of Sunday, January 5, an elephant got stuck between a barricade in the Veeranahosahalli range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Mysuru, Karnataka.

It is assumed that the elephant struggled for an hour before being rescued by the national park authorities.

A video has emerged of the incident showing the tusker trapped in a limbo over a rail fence with cement pillars erected along its length. The elephant had tried to cross the fence but got stuck when it was unable to lift its hind legs from over the rail barrier.

It was ultimately rescued when a crane was called to demolish one of the cement pillars, loosening the barrier and creating space for the elephant to free itself, after which it is seen running into the forest immediately.

The Karnataka government has installed rail fences in the area to prevent elephants from crossing into villages and to curb human-animal conflicts which are prevalent in the area though sometimes unfortunate incidents occur when elephants get stuck while trying to cross the barriers.

In a similar case in 2018, an elephant had died after being stuck in the rail fence while fleeing from villagers whose fields it had raided.