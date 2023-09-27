Elgar Parishad case: SC extends stay on Mahesh Raut bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, September 27, said that the order granting bail to the Bhima Koregaon-Elgaar Parishad conspiracy case accused Mahesh Raut will not be given effect for another week.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi extended, till October 5, the stay already granted by the Bombay High Court as it heard the plea filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“Leave granted. List on October 5. The stay already granted by Bombay High Court on operation of judgment and order shall continue until the next date of hearing,” the bench said.

On September 21, a division bench of Justice AS Gadkari and Justice Sharmila Deshmukh of the High Court had granted bail to Raut, who has been in jail since June 6, 2018 for his alleged links with Maoists.

However, the High Court deferred implementation of its order for a week after the anti-terror agency sought a stay for filing a special leave petition in the Supreme Court.

In July, the top court had granted bail to two other accused — Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, who were in jail since August 2018.

The case pertains to inciting people and giving provocative speeches during the Elgar Parishad organised by the activists of Kabir Kala Manch at Shaniwarwada in Maharashtra’s Pune on December 31, 2017, which allegedly promoted enmity between various caste groups and led to violence resulting in loss of life and property and a state-wide agitation in Maharashtra.