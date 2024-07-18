Elon Musk bats for CO2 tax to tackle climate change crisis

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 18th July 2024 1:56 pm IST

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has advocated for a carbon dioxide tax to confront the ongoing climate change crisis.

Musk said in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday that a CO2 tax, if properly levied, would provide much leverage in solving the problems of the fast-rising CO2 levels.

He added, “If we do need something to tax, it should be something potentially harmful, instead of something potentially beneficial, as is done for vegetables and fruits, instead of tobacco and liquor.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Vietnamese hackers fuelling WhatsApp e-challan scam in India: Report

The tech billionaire disagreed with those who believe that this crisis will be catastrophic in the next five to ten years but agreed that the long-term risk is very real, even if one views life simply at a given CO2 level.

He mentioned in a graphics attached with his X post that the ideal outdoor air is 400 ppm but the current levels are much higher than this, meaning they are at least 800 ppm as compared to the ideal of 400, and that things would go out of hand if the level transcended 1000 and above.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 18th July 2024 1:56 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button