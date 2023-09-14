Elvish Yadav buys expensive property in Dubai: Photos, price

Mumbai: Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav, the popular YouTuber, is on cloud nine after emerging victorious in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Following his triumph, his life has been brimming with exciting developments, including landing new projects and investing in real estate.

After his new, luxurious home in Gurgaon, Elvish Yadava has now become a proud owner of another property, not in India but in Dubai, the city of dreams and glitz. Yes, you read that right!

Elvish Yadav’s Dubai Home

In his latest YouTube vlog, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner delightedly shared that he has acquired a new bungalow in Dubai. The video shows Elvish taking his fans and followers on an enthralling tour of his luxurious and spacious new home.

Price Of The Luxurious Bungalow

Sharing the video on his YouTube channel, Elvish Yadav wrote, “Dubai me properly leli.” Do you know how much the lavish abode costs? Well, Elvish himself revealed that his house is worth Rs 8 crore!

Elvish Yadav Gives Dubai Home Tour

Speaking more about the property, the luxurious 2-story apartment features a spacious living room with an attached kitchen, a guest washroom, and a balcony on the first floor with a crazy view of the glamorous city. The second floor boasts four bedrooms. Check out the pictures below.

Check out his full home tour video below.

Earlier in August, Elvish Yadav gave his fans a full glimpse into his new house in Gurgaon which is under construction.

On the professional front, Elvish Yadav recently starred opposite actress Urvashi Rautela in a music video ‘Hum Toh Deewane’ that got released on September 14.