Elvish Yadav buys expensive property in Dubai: Photos, price

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is celebrating his 26th birthday today

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th September 2023 4:37 pm IST
Elvish Yadav buys expensive property in Dubai: Photos, price
Elvish Yadav's home in Dubai (Youtube)

Mumbai: Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav, the popular YouTuber, is on cloud nine after emerging victorious in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Following his triumph, his life has been brimming with exciting developments, including landing new projects and investing in real estate.

Peoples Career

After his new, luxurious home in Gurgaon, Elvish Yadava has now become a proud owner of another property, not in India but in Dubai, the city of dreams and glitz. Yes, you read that right!

Elvish Yadav’s Dubai Home

In his latest YouTube vlog, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner delightedly shared that he has acquired a new bungalow in Dubai. The video shows Elvish taking his fans and followers on an enthralling tour of his luxurious and spacious new home.

MS Education Academy

Price Of The Luxurious Bungalow

Sharing the video on his YouTube channel, Elvish Yadav wrote, “Dubai me properly leli.” Do you know how much the lavish abode costs? Well, Elvish himself revealed that his house is worth Rs 8 crore!

Elvish Yadav Gives Dubai Home Tour

Speaking more about the property, the luxurious 2-story apartment features a spacious living room with an attached kitchen, a guest washroom, and a balcony on the first floor with a crazy view of the glamorous city. The second floor boasts four bedrooms. Check out the pictures below.

Check out his full home tour video below.

Earlier in August, Elvish Yadav gave his fans a full glimpse into his new house in Gurgaon which is under construction.

Also Read
Elvish Yadav’s buys new luxurious, multicrore property

On the professional front, Elvish Yadav recently starred opposite actress Urvashi Rautela in a music video ‘Hum Toh Deewane’ that got released on September 14.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th September 2023 4:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button