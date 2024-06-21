Elvish Yadav to Sidharth Shukla: Most popular Bigg Boss winners

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to kick off tonight on Jio Cinema Premium. Host Anil Kapoor will be seen welcoming more than 15 contestants who be locked inside the house. From glimpses of contestants to the snapshots of magical house, makers are leaving no stone unturned to increase the excitement among fans.

As Bigg Boss is set to captivate audiences with its drama and entertainment once again, let’s have a look at some winners who have left an indelible mark on the show’s history.

Here’s a look at five standout winners who have cemented their place as legends of Bigg Boss.

Top Popular Winners Of Bigg Boss Hindi

1. Sidharth Shukla

Late actor Sidharth Shukla’s commanding presence and strong personality won him the title of Bigg Boss winner in Season 13. Known for his charisma and strategic gameplay, Sidharth will forever remain a fan favorite.

2. Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged victorious in Bigg Boss 17, showcasing his wit and humor throughout the season. His ability to connect with the audience and fellow contestants earned him widespread admiration and the winner’s trophy. His controversial love life too was something that put him in the spotlight throughout the season.

3. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15. She won hearts with the way she navigated challenges and relationships within the house, ultimately claiming the winner’s title. She also found love of her life Karan Kundrra in the house.

4. Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik’s triumph in Bigg Boss 14 will always remain one of the iconic wins in the history of Bigg Boss. Her personality and strong opinions resonated with audiences, making her a deserving winner of the season.

5. Elvish Yadav

YouTube sensation Elvish Yadav created history by becoming the first wild card entry to win Bigg Boss. He was a part of BB OTT 2. He brought his unique style and humor to the show, capturing the audience’s attention with his entertaining presence. His ability to entertain and engage viewers contributed to his victory in the show.

These five winners have not only conquered the Bigg Boss house but also etched their names in the show’s legacy with their memorable journeys and remarkable achievements.

Let’s see what Bigg Boss OTT 3 winners have in store for their fans. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.