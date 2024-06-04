Emaar announces massive Rs 3411 crore expansion of Dubai Mall

Dubai: Emaar Properties, Dubai’s largest developer, has announced a massive Dirham 1.5 billion (Rs 34,11,19,81,350) expansion of The Dubai Mall to attract more visitors and enhance the venue’s offerings.

The development plan includes the construction of 240 new luxury shops and food and beverage outlets.

The contractor has started mobilizing on-site, but Emaar has not provided a specific completion date for the project.

“The development is a great addition to one of the most visited sites in the world,” Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said.

“This expansion reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision to remain at the forefront of global innovation and culture, further solidifying our city’s position as a top global destination.”

In 2023 set a new record for the most visited place on Earth, with 105 million visitors, a 19 percent increase from the previous year.

Dubai Mall is the world’s second largest shopping malls, measuring an impressive 1.2 million square metres.

It houses more than 1,200 retail outlets, international dining experiences, and a variety of entertainment and leisure attractions, including the Dubai Aquarium, Reel Cinema, KidZania Dubai, and Ekart.