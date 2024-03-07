Dubai Mall ‘most visited place on earth’ in 2023

Dubai Mall witnessed a record 105 million visitors in 2023, a 19 percent increase from 2022’s 88 million. This makes the mall the most visited place on Earth last year.

Over 20 million visitors were recorded in the first two months of this year, indicating a potential record year ahead.

The mall’s events and promotions in 2023 and early 2024 significantly boosted foot traffic, alongside significant festive occasions and international celebrations, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The mall has a significant digital presence, boasting a 1.3 million Instagram following and an average customer satisfaction of 4.6, backed by positive feedback from numerous customers.

“These numbers reflect Dubai Mall’s impressive status and mirrors the forward-thinking leadership and strong economy of Dubai. Our mall embodies the city’s vibrant spirit and dedication to excellence, turning the leadership’s vision into a reality. Being an integral part of Dubai’s economic fabric, we play a crucial role in the city’s success and innovation,” said Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar.

Also Read Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque receives over five million visitors in 2023

“This wide range of nationalities not only underscored the mall’s worldwide charm but also reflected the cosmopolitan culture of Dubai itself,” he added.

Dubai Mall, inaugurated in 2008, is the world’s second-largest shopping mall with over 1,200 retail outlets, including anchor department stores Galeries Lafayette and Bloomingdale’s, and over 200 international dining experiences.