Sonakshi Sinha honoured with UAE Golden Visa

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is the latest Indian celebrity to be honoured with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 10-year Golden Visa.

The 37-year-old actress was handed over the visa by Jamad Usman, managing director and chief executive officer of Emirates First Group.

Taking to Instagram, Usman shared photos of Sonakshi receiving Golden Visa and captioned it saying, “Honoured to present the prestigious Golden Visa to Sonakshi Sinha, celebrating her contributions to the arts and culture. Welcome to the Golden Visa family!.”

Sonakshi joins a long list of prominent Indian celebrities who have been granted UAE Golden Visa.

The list includes Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Farha Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sunil Shetty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonu Nigam, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Kapoor and Rajinikanth.

What is UAE Golden Visa?

The UAE ‘Golden visa’ is a long-term residence visa that allows foreign talents to live, work, or study in the country, with exclusive benefits which include:

An entry visa for six months with multiple entries to proceed with residence issuance

A long-term, renewable residence visa valid for 5 or 10 years

The privilege of not needing a sponsor

It permits individuals to extend their stay outside the country beyond the standard six-month period to maintain their residence visa validity.

Can sponsor their family members, including spouses and children, regardless of their age

Can sponsor unlimited number of domestic helpers