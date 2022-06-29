Salman Khan joins list of Indian celebrities to receive UAE golden visa

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood star Salman Khan is the latest Indian personality to be honoured with a UAE golden visa.

The 56-year-old actor was feted with a 10-year golden visa during the IIFA Weekend that was held on June 3 and 4 on Yas Island.

It was announced by the Abu Dhabi Film Commission on Tuesday, which also bestowed the same honour on actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, along with film producer Bhushan Kumar and his actress-wife, Divya Khosla Kumar.

“I am honoured to receive a golden visa from Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi has always been a second home for me, and I have enjoyed shooting some of my favourite projects here. It was great to celebrate our film industry during the IIFA weekend in a place that has shown us so much support over the past few years. Now with my golden visa, I look forward to returning to work here in the very near future,” Khan said in a statement.

Khan has a strong relationship with Abu Dhabi having starred in Bharat, Race 3, and Tiger Zinda Hai, which were all shot in the UAE with the support of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission.

Khan joins a long list of prominent Indian celebrities who have been granted UAE golden visa.

The list includes

Shah Rukh Khan

Varun Dhawan

Ranveer Singh

Farha Khan

Johny Lever

Ali Zafar

Sanjay Dutt

Mohanlal

Mammootty

Sunil Shetty

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Sood

Sanjay Kapoor

Boney Kapoor

John Abraham

Tushar Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor

R Parthiban

Trishna Krishnan

K S Chithra

Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh

Bhushan Kumar

Divya Kumar

Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi

Amala Paul

Mouni Roy

Sania Mirza

UAE’s golden visa

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as extraordinary students.