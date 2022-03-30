Ranveer Singh, his family honoured with UAE golden visa

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is the latest Indian personality to be honoured with a UAE golden visa.

The star was handed the visa by Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, chief executive of master developer Miral, the group behind Yas Island’s development, at the Yas Marina Circuit’s headquarters.

36-year-old said he and his family have received a 10-year golden visa from the UAE government on Yas Island.

The honour comes after Ranveer was appointed as the brand ambassador of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The promotional video launched last week, has already been viewed more than ten million times on YouTube.

Yas Island promotional video

“I would like to thank the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism for this privilege. As the island’s brand ambassador, I hope to spread its message of fun and excitement while highlighting Abu Dhabi as a must-visit destination,” Singh said in a statement.

Ranveer Singh is currently in the UAE with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, who received an award at the inaugural star-studded Time 100 Impact Awards held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

Singh joins a long list of prominent Indian cinema stars from around the world who have been granted UAE golden visa.

The list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Farha Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sunil Shetty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonu Nigam, Sanjay Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, as well as Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi, John Abraham, Tushar Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, R Parthiban, Trishna Krishnan, K S Chithra, and Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni.

About UAE golden visa

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as smart students.

Managers, CEOs, and experts in research, engineering, health, education, business management, and technology are now eligible for the golden visa. Furthermore, the process for obtaining long-term residence has been simplified for highly trained and specialised residents, investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, trailblazers, top students and graduates.