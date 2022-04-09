UAE: Sonu Sood honoured with golden visa for humanitarian efforts

Abu Dhabi: Actor, film producer, model, humanitarian, and philanthropist, Sonu Sood, is the latest to be honoured with UAE’s coveted 10-year golden visa for his humanitarian efforts.

Sonu Sood expressed his gratitude towards the country for the “honour and privilege” bestowed on him.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonu Sood said, “I am incredibly honoured and grateful to the Dubai government for the Golden Visa. Dubai has been one of my favourite destinations to visit. It is a dynamic place to thrive. I am thankful to the authorities for the privilege.”

The actor thanked Blue Chip Investments LLC owners, Ravinder Soni, Suraj Jumani and Alnahda Centre for their kind cooperation.

Sonu Sood’s work

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Sonu Sood has been carrying out commendable work. He has been a saviour of thousands of people who suffered during the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Sonu Sood provided transportation for millions of migrants and stranded students to help them reach their homes. He had also provided financial assistance to many.

Sood was also awarded one of the most prestigious awards, the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award, by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for his good deeds.

Other Indian celebrities granted UAE’s golden visa

The UAE Golden Visa has been granted to a number of prominent Indian cinema stars. The list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Farha Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sunil Shetty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonu Nigam, and Sanjay Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor alongside his family Janhvi, Arjun and Khushi were awarded the golden visa.

John Abraham, Tushar Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, R Parthiban, Trishna Krishnan, K S Chithra, and Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni are also a part of the list.

UAE’s golden visa

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as extraordinary students.